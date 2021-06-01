Probiotics Market 2019 – Global Industry Growth Insights, Size Expansion, Share Valuation, and Forecast to 2026

Probiotics market is anticipated to reach over USD 77,240 million by 2026. In 2017, the functional food and beverage segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to promote natural products drive the growth of this market. The health benefits offered by probiotics such as enhanced digestion, stronger immune system, healthier skin, decreased chances of cold and flu have increased its demand significantly over the years. Other factors supporting market growth include increasing awareness regarding use of probiotics in food products and beverages, and research and development for advancement. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Improvement in lifestyle and increasing disposable income, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for probiotics market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of probiotics in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware regarding their health and taking preventive health measures, thereby promoting the adoption of probiotics.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5336

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising geriatric population in the region, and increasing disposable income drive the market growth. The increasing demand of health products in the region along with increasing awareness regarding benefits of probiotics further support market growth. The increasing demand of probiotics for animal feed and growing demand for healthy livestock is expected to accelerate the adoption of probiotics during the forecast period.

The different sources of probiotics include bacteria, and yeast. In 2017, the bacteria segment accounted for the highest market share. Use of healthy bacteria offers benefits such as enhanced immunity, prevention of diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome, reduced chances of cold and flu, and increased lactase production among others. Growing awareness and extensive research and development for further development are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Danone, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Ganeden, Inc., Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Danisco A/S, Nebraska Cultures, Lallemand Inc., General Mills, Inc., and I-Health Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5336

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Probiotics Market Insights

3.1. Probiotics – Industry snapshot

3.2. Probiotics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Probiotics Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Probiotics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Probiotics Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Probiotics Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Probiotics Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Probiotics Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Probiotics Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Probiotics Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Probiotics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Source

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Bacteria

4.3. Yeast

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5336

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]