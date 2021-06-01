Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, and more

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Programmatic advertising helps automate the decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences.

Programmatic advertising helps automate the decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences.

Digiday defines it as:

“The use of software to purchase digital advertising, as opposed to the traditional process that involves RFPs, human negotiations, and manual insertion orders. It’s using machines to buy ads, basically.”

In 2018, the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FACEBOOK BUSINESS

ADWORDS

WORDSTREAM

SIZMEK

MARIN SOFTWARE

DATAXU

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Programmatic RTB

Programmatic Direct

The Programmatic Display Advertising Platform market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Display Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmatic Display Advertising Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

