Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Net Worth US$ 30,966 million Forecast By 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide Restaurant POS Terminals market is anticipated to reach USD 30,966 million by 2026. In 2017, the fixed POS terminal dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The rising number of cashless transactions and growing need for digital payments primarily drive the growth of this market. POS solutions are increasingly being adopted in the restaurant industry to increase productivity, reduce serving time, and gain business insights. Availability of mobile devices at low costs also supplements market growth. Other driving factors include increasing internet penetration, growing transactions through ecommerce, and increasing advancements in technologies.

There has been an increasing adoption of mobile POS terminals in restaurants. Mobile POS terminals are integrated with mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets, which offer benefits such as reduced serving time, higher workforce efficiency, while improve customer experience. The integration of technologies such as smart card, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), VoIP (Voice Internet Protocol), and Wi-Fi, provides features such as sales analytics, inventory management, employee management, invoice management, and capture of electronic signatures. The declining prices of mobile devices, increasing demand for portable & wearable devices, rising NFC-based transactions, and technological advancements further supplement the growth of restaurant POS terminals. The rising adoption of cloud-based and Android POS devices also boosts market growth. Breadcrumb POS by UpServe is a cloud-based point of sale (POS) solution available in the market aimed at enabling restaurants and bars to manage customer interaction. A few features offered by the solution include tip adjustment, logbook, and ability to spilt checks among others. This solution allows users to keep a track of tables being served. Servers are provided with options of adding modifiers, making notes, customizing menus, and taking orders. It also offers an ‘UpServe Live’ feature, which enables users to track restaurant and bar sales, sale of items in the restaurant, guest count, and weekly trends.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5370

Small business owners are investing in effective POS terminals to increase overall profitability. BarTab is an on-premise point of sales solution available in the market. This solution is especially developed for small to midsize businesses. The features offered by this solution include stock management, cloud-based till records, and sales analysis. BarTab maintains a record of till reports and provides notifications upon variation. It also maintains a detailed report of current stock levels and average weekly sales. Users can track orders and communicate with staff members for providing enhanced services to customers. TouchBistro is a popular POS solution available in the market. It is an iPad-based point of sale (POS) solution catering the needs of all kind of restaurants. It offers food service specific features along with advanced management capabilities. The solution offers mobility, which enables payment of bills and order placement at the tables, thereby enhancing customer experience. TouchBistro also offers capabilities to split-checks, print or email receipts.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high consumption of fast food in North America boosts the restaurant industry in the region, thereby increasing the need to simplify transactions and increase efficiency in restaurants. The government in the region encourages consumers to adopt EMV-enabled devices. These devices offer additional security and minimize breaches and frauds in digital payments.

The different types of POS terminals used in restaurants include fixed POS terminals and mobile POS terminals. In 2017, fixed POS terminals accounted for higher market share owing to cost efficiency and time effectiveness. Fixed POS terminals can be easily connected to hardware like PCs and printers, and are ideal for use at places with high transaction volume. Mobile POS terminals are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to owing to increasing demand for wireless technologies. These solutions enable users to boost customer interaction by reducing waiting time, and offering mobility services. The demand for mobile POS terminals has increased in small restaurants, bars, and cafes owing to low costs associated with them, and increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets for increasing efficiency.

The various end-users of restaurant POS terminals include fast food restaurants, casual dining restaurants, fine dining restaurants, bars and pubs, and others. In 2017, fast food restaurants accounted for the largest share in the global market, and are estimated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The use POS terminals enable fast food restaurant to offer services in short time periods and simplifying the process of taking orders, payments, and customer management.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include PAX Technology Limited, TouchBistro, Verifone Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, LimesTray, Ingenico Group, Posist, Posera, PoSsible POS, Aireus., Upserve, Inc., Revel Systems, and Squirrel Systems among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5370

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Insights

3.1. Restaurant POS Terminals – Industry snapshot

3.2. Restaurant POS Terminals – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Restaurant POS Terminals – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Restaurant POS Terminals Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Restaurant POS Terminals Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Fixed Restaurant POS Terminals

4.3. Mobile Restaurant POS Terminals

5. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Component

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Hardware Components

5.3. Software Components

6. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-Users

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Fast Food Restaurants

6.3. Casual Dining Restaurants

6.4. Fine Dining Restaurants

6.5. Bars and Pubs

6.6. Others

7. Restaurant POS Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Russia

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5370

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]