Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players

This report studies the Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications.

Close to 40% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

In 2017, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

In 2018, the global Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report focuses on the global Satellite-based Earth Observation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite-based Earth Observation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

ImageSat International

Maxar Technologies

Thales Group

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd

Google

UrtheCast

Deimos Imaging

E-GEOS

Planet Labs

Terra Bella

PlanetiQ LLC

DMC International Imaging

DigitalGlobe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data

Value Added Services (VAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

National Defense

Environmental Monitoring

Meteorology

Cartography

Disaster Management

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication and Utilities

Other

The Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite-based Earth Observation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite-based Earth Observation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Satellite-based Earth Observation Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

