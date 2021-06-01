Small UAV Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

By 2022, the North America Small UAV Marketis estimated to reach US$ XX Mn, up from US$ XX Mn in 2016, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.A special aircraft that is devoid of a human pilot on board is termed as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, also popularly known as a drone. An unmanned aircraft system also comprises of a ground-based controller and a communication network. Some of the major tasks performed by these UAVs include inspection, rescue operations, compilation of data concerning violent activities, tracking and situating the locations of inmates, and supplying provisions in disaster-affected areas. Moreover, they have the capability to get hold of missiles and strike the target with high accuracy.The North American small UAV marketcurrently dominates the global small UAV market, accounting thelargest share of the total market valuation. Manufacturers in North America are constantly making efforts to introduce novel devices that are cost-effective and possess higher functioning capability.

Market Dynamics

The global small drones market is led by North American regionowing to the rising incidences of terrorist activities in the region, increasing use of SUAVs in law enforcement and for non-military applications, andtechnological advancements,. Factors such as rise in industrialization, augmented applications across various sectors, mounting investments by leading manufacturers, developing economies, and emergence of huge market opportunities in the region further propel the market growth. Since defence forces are the major end users, growth in this market depend largely on UAV defence expenditure in North America. The market growth of small UAVs also depends on how countries define policies which reduce the market barriers and ease the way for the commercial drone industry to operate at varying degrees of autonomy.

Conversely, strict airspace regulations and defence budget cuts in some nations are restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The North America Small UAVMarket is fragmented on the basis of application, product type, energy source, subsystem, payloads, and propulsion system.

Application

Defence

Transport/Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Product Type

Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Nano UAV

Others.

Energy Source

Hydrogen Cell

Fuel Cell

Lithium Ion Battery

Hybrid Cell

Solar Cell

Subsystem

GCS

Data Link Software

Others

Payloads

Sensors

Cameras

Telemetry Systems

Synthetic Aperture Radar

Video Screen

Others

Propulsion Systems

Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System

Hybrid Propulsion System

Solar Propulsion System

Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System

Key Players

The leading companies in the North America UAV Market include AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), GA-ASI (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corp. (U.S.), Textron, Inc. (U.S.), and The Boeing Co. (U.S.), among others.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US

Canada

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

