Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players

Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.

HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market size was expected to grow with a significant CAGR during 2019-2025.

Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

GE Energy

Control4

Honeywell

Silver Spring Networks

Tendril Networks

Calico Energy

Google

Motorola Mobility Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zigbee

HomePlug

Wireless M-Bus

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartments

Villas

Other

The Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

