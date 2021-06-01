Smart Pills Technology Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally by 2020

Smart pill technology is a revolutionary technological innovation that has reduced the gap between healthcare and digital technology. Smart pills are basically medical devices and small embedded electronic appliances such as sensors, cameras and trackers. This electronic device can be easily swallowed and provides complete evaluation of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). The emergence of these healthcare-cum-technology devices has addressed the soaring need of better diagnostics and monitoring. It has outperformed the conventional GI monitoring endoscopy with more convenient smart pill technology, which has now become the standard non-invasive diagnosis technique for motility disorders. Moreover, it helps physicians in real-time patient monitoring through remote controlling options.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Proteus Digital Health,

CapsoVision, Inc.,

Given Imaging, Inc.,

Olympus Corporation,

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd,

IntroMedic Co. Ltd

The global smart pills technology market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases (such as motility disorders, colon cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding and Crohns disease), sedentary lifestyle and high patient compliance on account of minimally invasive techniques. The advent of novel technologies such as catheter-less pH monitoring and wireless capsule based GI monitoring would foster an accelerated market growth. Collaborations between research institutions and companies, licensing agreements & partnerships amongst companies and augmented R&D investment on smart pills are some of the other factors boosting the market growth. Despite several advantages, factors such as high costs, limited technical know-how and low patient confidence are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the smart pills technology market on the basis of technology, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy technology and gastrointestinal monitoring technology. Based on application, the market has been classified into diagnosis and monitoring. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments have been included for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Proteus Digital Health, CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd, and IntroMedic Co. Ltd have also been provided in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Global Smart Pills technology market segmentation is illustrated below:

Global Smart Pills Technology Market By Technology

Capsule endoscopy technology

Capsule endoscope

Small bowel capsule endoscope

Colon capsule endoscope

Esophagus capsule endoscope

Workstations and recorders

Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology

Single parameter (pH) monitoring

Multi parameter (pH, temp, pressure) monitoring

Global Smart Pills Technology Market By application

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Global Smart Pills Technology Market By geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

