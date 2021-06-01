Soft Tissue Repair market future forecast and growth trends to 2025 illuminated by new report

The global soft tissue repair market was valued at $16,554 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $25,635 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Soft tissues refer to tissues that support, connect, or surround other parts, structures, and organs of the body. These comprise of ligaments, fibrous tissues, tendons, fascia, nerves, fat, blood vessels, and synovial membranes.

Surge in obesity in the population coupled with the rise in sports-related injuries drive the growth of the market. However, the lack of reimbursement and unclear regulatory scenario for biologic products, such as tissue mesh, are expected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for soft tissue repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global soft tissue repair market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into tissue mesh, laparoscopic instrument, and fixation device. Tissue mesh is further divided into biological and synthetic mesh. Biological mesh is bifurcated into allograft and xenograft. Fixation device is further divided into suture anchors and interference screw. Based on application, the market is classified into breast reconstruction, dental repair, dural repair, head & neck product, hernia repair, orthopedic repair, pelvic & vaginal prolapse repair, and skin repair. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Tissue Mesh

Biological Mesh

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic Mesh

Laparoscopic Instrument

Fixation Device

Suture Anchor

Interference Screw

By Application

Breast Reconstruction

Dental Repair

Dural Repair

Head and Neck product

Hernia Repair

Orthopedic Repair

Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair

Skin Repair

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation)

Athersys, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Lifenet Health, Inc.

American Medical Systems Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.)

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.)

