Soft Tissue Repair market future forecast and growth trends to 2025 illuminated by new report
The global soft tissue repair market was valued at $16,554 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $25,635 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Soft tissues refer to tissues that support, connect, or surround other parts, structures, and organs of the body. These comprise of ligaments, fibrous tissues, tendons, fascia, nerves, fat, blood vessels, and synovial membranes.
Surge in obesity in the population coupled with the rise in sports-related injuries drive the growth of the market. However, the lack of reimbursement and unclear regulatory scenario for biologic products, such as tissue mesh, are expected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for soft tissue repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in the future.
The global soft tissue repair market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into tissue mesh, laparoscopic instrument, and fixation device. Tissue mesh is further divided into biological and synthetic mesh. Biological mesh is bifurcated into allograft and xenograft. Fixation device is further divided into suture anchors and interference screw. Based on application, the market is classified into breast reconstruction, dental repair, dural repair, head & neck product, hernia repair, orthopedic repair, pelvic & vaginal prolapse repair, and skin repair. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27273
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global soft tissue repair market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A holistic quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to leverage the existing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to determine the viability of the products and technologies used globally.
The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Tissue Mesh
Biological Mesh
Allograft
Xenograft
Synthetic Mesh
Laparoscopic Instrument
Fixation Device
Suture Anchor
Interference Screw
By Application
Breast Reconstruction
Dental Repair
Dural Repair
Head and Neck product
Hernia Repair
Orthopedic Repair
Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair
Skin Repair
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation)
Athersys, Inc.
CryoLife, Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Medtronic Plc.
Organogenesis Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:
Lifenet Health, Inc.
American Medical Systems Inc.
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.)
Wright Medical Group, Inc.
Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.)
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27273
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]