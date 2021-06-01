Technical Textile Market is projected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2026 just published | New Study

The global technical textiles market is anticipated to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research

The primary driving factors for the global market includes the increasing consumer profiles along with income levels, rising end user sectors such as automobiles, sports, healthcare etc. The overall industrial and infrastructure development in the emerging and developed nations are yet other potential reasons for the market growth. Moreover, the initiatives from several governments and other regulatory bodies in attracting substantial investments in development of novel technical textile product are also anticipated to drive the industry growth. These products represent mainly a next generation of smart textiles with potential use in various fashion products, technical textiles and furnishing applications. The basic notion of these smart textiles consists of the textile structures that senses and also reacts to various stimuli from the environment. The market expansion of these products is owing to the new textile fiber types and its structure, miniaturization of the electronics and also wireless & wearable technologies.

The technical textiles include around 51 potential products for high growth that accounted for over 25% of industry size in 2017. A few of these include mulch mats, shade nets, anti-hail, crop covers, anti-bird nets, incontinence diaper, baby diapers, sanitary napkins, surgical disposables, artificial heart valves, bullet proof jackets, disposable bed sheets, nuclear protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, industrial clothing etc. These products represent multi-disciplinary segments with several application sectors. Advancements in functionality of technical fibers and yarns including low elongation at break high tenacity, low thermal shrinkage, high modulus, high resistance to corrosion, higher thermal stability etc. which were the outcome of significant investments in R&D by industry participants have been helpful in increasing its applications in numerous industries.

North America was the leading regional market in 2017. Along with increasing penetration of these products, consumption of technical textiles is increasing, and several nations cater to their demand by mainly importing these smart textiles from the U.S. The primary export markets of the U.S. include India, Vietnam, Brazil and Taiwan. Taiwan and Korea have emerged as a potentially powerful competitor to the US. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions.

Some of the leading industry participants currently operating in the industry include DuPont De Nemours & Co., Royal Ten Cate, Johns Manville, Ahlstrom Corporation, GSE Environmental Inc., Proctor and Gamble, Freudenberg & Co., Hindustan Technical Fabrics Limited, Huesker Synthetic GmbH and 3M.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Technical Textiles Market Insights

3.1. Technical textiles– Industry snapshot

3.2. Technical textiles -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Technical textiles market dynamics

3.3.1. Technical textiles– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Technical textiles Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Technical textiles Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Technical textiles Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Technical textiles market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Technical textiles market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Technical textiles Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Technical Textiles Market Size and Forecast by Technology Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 3D Knitting

