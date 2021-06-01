Telescopic Handler Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2017 – 2025

Telescopic Handler Market: Introduction

Telescopic handlers are aerial platform equipment built in a similar fashion as a forklift. The equipment is primarily used to carry goods or personnel by a boom attachment fixed at the posterior of the vehicle. The boom length can be increased or decreased as required by means of electrically controlling the telescopic cylinders. The equipment are highly flexible having a 360 degree operational envelope within which it can easily operate. These telescopic handlers are preferred for any application that has to be operated with some elevation from the ground. The far end of the boom is highly customizable and can accommodate various different attachments for different purposes. Bucket grabs, pallet forks, personnel carrier among others are some of the attachments that can be affixed in the boom end making it a versatile transportation equipment in various end use industries.

Telescopic Handler Market: Dynamics

The primary drivers associated with the growth of the market is the demand from the end use industries. The growth witnessed in the construction industry across various economies owing to urbanization has placed a huge demand for telescopic handlers thereby driving the market on an upward scale. Due to the equipment’s small to size with high operational margin, it has found application in the mining industry as well. A common trend associated with such high investment machinery is the option available for renting or leasing of telescopic loaders for a period of time. This factor opens up the opportunity of improving the customer base thereby leading to marked improvement in sales volume and hence the overall market. This can be observed in the dynamics of the market as renting of such equipment makes up a large share in the marketplace.

Some of the restraints associated with telescopic handler is the availability of an alternate and more flexible equipment such as loader cranes that serves the dual requirement of a transporter and a goods carrier. The limited flexibility of the telescopic handler in comparison to loader cranes can also dent the prospects of a good market growth in the upcoming years. The requirement of skilled personnel owing to instability of the equipment at extended boom lengths, high maintenance and high initial investment are some of the other drawbacks that can act as a restraint to the growth of the market in the future.

Telescopic Handler Market: Segmentation

The Telescopic Handler market can be segmented by lift height, lift capacity and end use industry.

By lift height, the Telescopic Handler market can be segmented as:

Less than 5 metres

5 – 15 metres

More than 15 metres

By lift capacity, the Telescopic Handler market can be segmented as:

Less than 3 tons

3 – 10 tons

More than 10 tons

By end use industry, the Telescopic Handler market can be segmented as:

Construction

Forestry

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing Industry

Transport and Logistics

Power Utilities

Others

Telescopic Handler Market: Regional Outlook

The regional outlook for telescopic handler market is ought to move towards a positive growth. For instance, the market in the North American region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to growth witnessed in the construction industry, both residential and non-residential. Large manufacturing industries in the European region have also found application in telescopic handler to transport palletized good efficiently. This factor is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the telescopic handler market in the region. The construction industry as well as the power sector in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed a positive growth within a couple of years which can come across as a boon in the market growth of the telescopic handlers owing to wide range of applications it offers in such industries. The Middle East & Africa region is also expected to create demand for such telescopic handlers owing to its stamp as a logistical transit ground thereby driving the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Telescopic Handler Market: Key Participants

The market participants within the value chain involved in the manufacture of telescopic handler are:

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Bobcat Company

Manitou Americas, Inc.

The Liebherr Group

Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl

Faresin Industries Spa

Caterpillar Inc.

Pettibone Traverse Lift, LLC

JLG Industries, Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Terex Corporation

Xtreme Manufacturing

Haulotte Group

Load Lifter Manufacturing Ltd.

CNH Industrial America LLC

