UK 3D Rendering Market 2019 – Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, and Forecast To 2025
The 3D rendering and architectural visualization services are being used by architects for evaluating both proportions and scales through intuitive interactive 3D modelling. The walkthrough and animation segment dominated the overall market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, owing to growth in importance of 3D walkthrough and animation for the homebuyers to have a detailed idea about the plan of their building and rise in adoption of this service among constructing firms to verify the proposed design as per the expectation of the clients.
The real estate companies dominated the overall market in 2016. However, the designer segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of just in time marketing, which has been recorded in different parts of the UK.
Segment Review
The UK 3D rendering services market is segmented into type and end user. Based on type, the market is divided into interior visualization, exterior visualization, and walkthrough & animation. Based on end user, it is categorized into architects, designers, and real estate companies.
The key players operating in the UK 3D rendering services market include Redhound Studios Ltd., F10 Studios Ltd., Blackpoint Design, Jarvis Design, David Hier Render Studio, VisEngine Digital Solutions, XS CAD Limited, 3D Power, Archi-Vista, and Atelier York.
Top Impacting Factors
Immense growth of construction & real estate industry in the UK, increased utilization of 3D rendering visualization for marketing activities, significant growth in implementation of smart cities in the UK and faster adoption of building information modelling (BIM) technology among the architects in the construction industry majorly drive the market. However, lack of infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
UK 3D Rendering Services Market Key Segments:
By Type
Interior Visualization
Exterior Visualization
Walkthrough and Animation
By End User
Architect
Designer
Real Estate Company
Key Market Players
Redhound Studios Ltd.
F10 Studios Ltd.
Blackpoint Design
Jarvis Design
David Hier Render Studio
VisEngine Digital Solutions
XS CAD Limited
3D Power
Archi-Vista
Atelier York.
