Wooden Floor Market 2019: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2025

The global wooden floor market was valued at $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Wood flooring is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using materials, such as timber, bamboo, and others, which are available in numerous styles, colors, and cuts.

There are several benefits offered by wood flooring, such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of flooring. This is anticipated to propel the demand for wooden floor globally. In addition, the rise in awareness of outdoor and indoor entertainment area among millennial home buyers fuel the demand for wooden flooring solutions among residential end users. However, fluctuating prices of wood and other raw materials, and rising costs of manufacturing wood flooring are the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, increase in disposable income of people is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global wooden floor market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into engineered wood and solid wood. The engineered wood segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The global wooden floor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Kahrs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=30897

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wooden floor market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Product

Engineered wood

Solid wood

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Armstrong

Beaulieu International Group

Berkshire Hathaway

Boral Limited

Brumark Corporation

Kahrs Holding AB

Mannington Mills

Mohawk Industries

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

Tarkett

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=30897

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]