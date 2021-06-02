2019-2024 Acrylic Adhesives Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Acrylic Adhesives Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Acrylic Adhesives Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Acrylic Adhesives Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275339

Key Insights of Acrylic Adhesives Market:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– The packaging industry in North America and Europe are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.

– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.

– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275339

Acrylic Adhesives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Acrylic Adhesives Market

Chapter 3: Acrylic Adhesives Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Acrylic Adhesives Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Acrylic Adhesives Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Acrylic Adhesives Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Acrylic Adhesives Market

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]