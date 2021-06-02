2019-2024 Core Material for Composites Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Core Material for Composites Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Core Material for Composites Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Core Material for Composites Market.

Growing Usage in Aerospace & Defense Sector

– Composite materials are widely used in the aerospace and defense sector. The industry is one of the first to use composite materials for an ever-increasing range of applications, and remains at the technological forefront of composite development.

– These materials are highly suitable for several interior and structural applications, demonstrating a unique combination of properties, combining excellent mechanical performance, JAR/FAR fire protection regulations from fire smoke, toxicity (FST), and heat release.

– These composites are used in large structural components, in addition to interior and flooring parts in regional and non-commercial aircrafts. These materials not only increase the durability but also reduce the overall cost. Some of the applications include panel structures, cargo, pallets and vessels, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

– The global composites for aerospace market is likely to project a 33% growth in terms of volume, over the next five years. The burgeoning demand for composites in the aerospace & defense sector is projected to boost the demand for core material for composites, during the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– United Stated has the largest aerospace industry in the world, one of the largest automotive, marine and construction markets, which is continuously expanding at a steady pace.

– The total commercial aircraft fleet in the country is expected to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is getting older.

– Exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer expenditure in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive, after China. Various automotive manufacturing companies are continuously investing in the country, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico.

– The gradual growth of the commercial construction sector, primarily in office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market studied. Additionally, rise in home sales, coupled with the renovation of the existing houses, is boosting the demand for residential construction in the United States.

– The country is also one of the major manufacturers of wind turbines. The top three wind turbine manufacturers, measured by cumulative share of the US wind turbine fleet, are GE Renewable Energy, Vestas, and Siemens, with more than 75% of the share.

– Such factors has led to a significant increase in demand for core material for composites in the country and will continue to do so through the forecast period too.

Core Material for Composites Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Core Material for Composites Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Core Material for Composites Market

Chapter 3: Core Material for Composites Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Core Material for Composites Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Core Material for Composites Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Core Material for Composites Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Core Material for Composites Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Core Material for Composites Market

