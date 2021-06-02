2019-2024 Nanotubes Market Latest Research by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

“Nanotubes Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Nanotubes market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Nanotubes market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

Electronics Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Nanotubes finds extensive application in the electronics industry for the development of faster, more efficient, and more durable electronic devices.

– Among all types of nanotubes, carbon nanotubes leads market demand for electronic application. Besides carbon nanotubes, silicon nanotubes and inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry.

– Carbon nanotubes find application in displays, large area surface conduction color field emission displays, sensors, backlights for displays, traveling wave tubes, transistors, photovoltaics, conductive additives for non-display applications, photonics, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, neutron and gamma ray sources, and lighting devices.

– Silicon nanotubes contain hydrogen molecules and behave like a metal fuel, which makes it widely useful for semiconductor application in electronic industry.

– Inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry for application in semiconductor devices, sensors, biosensors, nano-motors, and flat panel displays.

– Hence, with diversified application of nanotubes in such numerous electronic components, the demand for nanotubes is expected to increase with rise in production in electronics industry.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for nanotubes for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand from industries, such as electronics, energy, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industry.

– Japan stands to be the largest consumer of nanotubes, followed by China and South Korea.

– Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, aircrafts, and energy equipment. Japan is into manufacturing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet and other military aircrafts and strengthening the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

– China leads in the global production of electronics and automotive. Owing to the growing electronic production, and increasing application of semiconductors, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

– Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics and automotive. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products and vehicles, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for nanotubes market in the region during the forecast period.

