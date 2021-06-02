2019 Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Vacuum Insulation Panel Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Vacuum Insulation Panel market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Vacuum Insulation Panel market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

There are 4 key segments covered in this Vacuum Insulation Panel Systems Market report:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Construction Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Among various nonconventional insulations being introduced to the construction industry as the next-generation thermal insulation, VIPs appear to be one of the most promising insulation materials with the highest thermal insulating capacity.

– VIPs also offer other advantages in the construction sector, like the reduced thickness of building components, providing increased indoor space & optimization of land use, and recyclability of constitutive materials after their service life.

– Hence, all such attractive properties have made VIPs popular for application in the construction sector.

– Besides, the rising number of building codes & policies mandating energy-efficient structures is further facilitating an increase in the use of environment-friendly & energy conserving materials in the construction sector. This is further likely to increase the application of VIPs in the construction industry during the forecast period.

– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for VIPs for construction applications.

– Asia-Pacific and North America regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction, which is further likely to increase the demand for VIPs for residential application during the forecast period.

– Besides, regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up an industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector, which is further expected to add noticeably to the demand for VIPs market.

– Hence, all such favorable trends in the construction industry are expected to drive the growth of VIPs market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for VIPs is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide a boost to residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the Asia-Pacific countries are providing a boost to construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for VIPs in the region during the forecast period.

