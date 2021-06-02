Acrylate Monomers Market 2019 Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Acrylate Monomers Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Acrylate Monomers Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Acrylate Monomers Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.
– Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.
– Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.
– Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.
The Acrylate Monomers Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Acrylate Monomers Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market
– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.
– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.
– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.
– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.
No. of Pages: – 130
