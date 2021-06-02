Anesthesia Devices Market to Upraise its Production and Strategy by 2023

Global Anesthesia Devices Market was valued at $9,563 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,463 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. Anesthesia devices are used during surgical procedures to control pain, breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, and heart rate & rhythm. A medical state in patients induced by use of anesthesia leads to loss of sensation or awareness, which can include analgesia (relief from or prevention of pain), paralysis (muscle relaxation), amnesia (loss of memory), or unconsciousness.

Segment Review

The anesthesia delivery machines market is expected to generate the major revenue for the global market based on the product. This is due to usage of anesthesia during all the surgical procedures, such as cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and urology.

Snapshot of LAMEA Anesthesia Devices Market

There is an increased focus of the key vendors in the anesthesia devices market in emerging markets, namely, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Brazil offers lucrative opportunities in LAMEA anesthesia devices market as the number of cardiac, neuro, and other chronic conditions are increasing in this country at an alarming rate, which propels the use of anesthesia devices.

Increase in number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

The surgical procedures are increasing globally at an alarming rate due to prevalence of various diseases. Anesthesia plays a key role, since every patient that undergoes surgery is anesthetized to manage the pain during the course of surgery. The major surgical procedures performed globally are orthopedics, cardiology, and neurology, owing to high prevalence of these medical conditions. Such high number of surgical procedures are expected to propel the growth of global anesthesia devices market.

The key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Ventlab, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, 3M Company, and Airsep Corporation. The other players operating in the industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aircraft Medical, Verathon Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, and Pentax.

Anesthesia Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories Anesthesia Circuits Anesthesia Masks Resuscitators Laryngoscopes Flexible Intubation Scopes Supraglottic Airways Ventilator Circuits HME Others

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

By Type

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Dental

Ophthalmology

Urology

Orthopedics

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain The Netherlands Norway Russia Sweden Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea New Zealand Taiwan Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Chile Columbia Egypt Iran Israel Turkey Venezuela Rest of LAMEA



