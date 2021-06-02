Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market is Set to Deliver Highest Market Share (2014-2020)

The Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market is expected to garner $24.2 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2015 to 2020. Hologram technology would dominate the authentication packaging technology market and is expected to reach $8.0 billion in 2020. Taggants technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during 2015 2020.

Be it fake memory chips or refurbished automotive components sold as new, every year counterfeit electronic goods and automobile accessories surge the market in large numbers. Businesses and consumer within automotive and semiconductor industry are respectively losing about $3 billion and $75 billion annually. The high value of counterfeiting has spiked the demand of anti-counterfeit technologies within these industries. Additionally, factors such as advanced tracking technologies and adoption of RFID technology is also contributing to the growth of this market.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/690

Moreover, the increasing consumers awareness about counterfeit products and rising government efforts to counter electronic and automotive counterfeiting in developed as well as developing nations is supplementing the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of product identification setups and impact of anti-counterfeit products on distribution process would limit the market growth.

Technologies have a significant impact on the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market. The advent of novel technologies leads to introduction of new and advanced product lines in anti-counterfeit packaging market. In order to gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market have adopted product launch as a key growth strategy, which is proved to be highly successful for this market.

Get a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/690

The Major Key companies profiled Are:

Alien Technology Corp.

AlpVision

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)

Impinj Incorporation

Datamax-O’Neil (Honeywell)

Applied DNA Science

InkSure Technologies Inc.

IAI industrial systems.

Key Findings of Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market:

Inks & dyes and holograms collectively accounted for about 91.2% of the revenue generated in 2014

RFID technology market segment would grow with highest rate during the forecast period, owing to its accuracy and multiple applications

North America will continue to lead the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market, closely followed by Europe, all through to the forecast period

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com