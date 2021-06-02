Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to 2020- Pfizer, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & CO, Novartis

Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, disposable income of individuals, increasing popularity of biologics and better healthcare access. Increase in the number of autoimmune and respiratory diseases, new drugs in development pipeline and increased usage of OTC NSAIDs are the major factors driving the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory market. Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory biologics and favorable government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. Factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and uncertain patent legislations, i.e., compulsory licensing in India would continue to impede the market growth.

The industry is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class and geography. The indications considered in this report include arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. Among indications, arthritis was the dominant segment accounting for 41.3% of the APAC anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in 2014 and holds potential for growth during the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory biologics are the most preferred drugs for treatment of arthritis.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC and Amgen.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids. Anti-inflammatory biologics holds the largest share among drug classes accounting for around 50% share of the market, and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into six countries namely Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and others.

This report studies Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics in Global market, especially in Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Other APAC countries.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment by Indication: Arthritis, Respiratory Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment by Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Diseases (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Biologics, and Immune Selective Anti-Inflammatory Derivatives (ImSAIDs).

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 20142020 that assist in identifying and capitalizing on the prevailing market opportunities

Exhaustive analysis of the market by product type helps in understanding the types of therapeutics and their categories that are currently being used to gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of anti-inflammatory therapeutics helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the industry has been provided

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategic decision-making

The country-wise analyses of market conditions have been provided in this report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

