Aptamers Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Description Earlier it was believed that the function of DNA was carrying genetic material and the function of RNA was to transfer it from gene to protein. However, other functions of Nucleic acids were later discovered. Aptamers are DNA or RNA based oligonucleotides. The term Aptamers come from the Latin word, aptus meaning to fit and meros meaning part. They are single-stranded molecules. They take a wide range of shapes and can easily bind with high selectivity and specificity.Some, of the common targets, are protein, peptides and carbohydrates.

End User/Technology

The most common forms of Aptamers areDNA, RNA and peptide aptamers.Aptamers discriminate between their targets with high precision and once selected, they bind to it with a strong bond. DNA and RNA aptamers are chosen from a wide range of nucleic acids and then optimized. This process is called SELEX.Once the target is found, the bonding happens by complementary RNA base-pairing.Secondary, structures like short helical arms and single-stranded loops are formed which combine the target to form tertiary structures and this bonding happens by van der Waals Forces hydrogen bonding and electrostatic interaction. DNA aptamers do not require reverse transcription, are stable and hence widely available compared to RNA aptamers.

Market Dynamics

Aptamers have a higher success rate of binding to large molecules as compared to antibodies, thanks to high investments in researchand development and latest technology. This has brought down costs and has led to the usage of aptamers in making new drugs and treatment of diseases. RNA aptamers have good diagnostic abilities and use in therapy. But, the aptamers are primarily sourced from animals. Stringent, regulations imposed by governments to reduce the use of animals for testing may prove to be a hindrance.Aptamers market is going to reach $8.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.2%. Diseases like AIDS and Alzheimer’s are driving the aptamers market.

Market segmentation

Based on type:

Peptide

Nucleic Acid-based

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on industry

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Development

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Aptamers market is going to reach $8.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.2%.Globally, North America dominates the aptamers market because of favourable government policies and large investment in latest technology and R&D.In Europe, the aptamer technology is being used in small-scale industries and thus it had a market share of 35% globally which was second-largest after USGrowth, of aptamers in Asia-pacific is mainly due to diagnosis, therapy and manufacturing new drugs.The market was worth 24 million in 2016 and is predicted to become 66 million by 2021.

Key Players

AM Biotechnologies

Aptagen

Aptamer Sciences

BasePair Biotechnologies

Aptus Biotech

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe