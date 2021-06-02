Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2019 Forecasts 2024 With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis

The report provides an overview of the “Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999764

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market was valued at USD 902.1 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Although artificial intelligence has been in the market in the late 1950s, the technology has become commercially accessible in the past few years. The primary reason for this accelerated growth in recent years is the massive availability of data in the life sciences sector.

As AI operates on large sets of data, the availability of such data becomes a key factor for establishing a suitable environment for the growth of AI-based solutions. With innovations in mobile technology and sensors, even the present day’s wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, have enough computing power to generate and process vast amounts of data.

In fact, according to the recent estimates of Consumer Technology Association, a prominent standard and trade organization for the consumer electronics industry based in the United States, health and fitness trackers accounted for more than 47% of the wearables devices sold in 2017. This scenario coupled with several medical devices used in healthcare sector generates huge sets of data that could make use of AI to derive useful results.

AI is increasingly becoming popular in drug discovery, personalized medicine, biotechnology, and clinical trials. With increasing healthcare spending in almost all parts of the world, the pharmaceutical industry has been involved in extreme R&D activities in the past few years.

Scope of the Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a highly data-driven technology. In the life sciences sector, it is generally employed to make meaningful relations from loosely coupled data. With the advent of the third wave of AI, it is estimated that advanced AI solutions in the current market scenario can learn and evolve as they are being used.

The Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

IBM Corporation

AiCure LLC

NuMedii Inc.

twoXAR Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

Lifegraph