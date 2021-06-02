Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Blippar, Daqri, Eon Reality, Google, Himax and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality firsthand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.
Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality component market driven by higher penetration, demand, consumption and popularity of AR & VR technology in day to day life of its residents. This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blippar
Daqri
Eon Reality
Google
Himax Technologies
Intel
Magic Leap
Meta
Microsoft
Facebook
Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
PTC
Samsung Electronics
Sony
Vuzix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Aerospace & Defense
Medical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
