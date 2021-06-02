Authentication Software Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Authentication Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 with table and figures in it.

Authentication software includes software for authentication of users and stores identification data (data allowing to identify a person such as username and password and the like). There are three common factors used for authentication: Something you know (such as a password) something you have (such as a smart card) something you are (such as a fingerprint or other biometric method)

This report studies the Authentication Software Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Authentication Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecomm, Healthcare, Government, Defense and Surveillance, Consumer Electronics and others. In 2018, BFSI segment occupied the largest market share, 28.76%. And small and mid-size businesses are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into Single Factor Authentication, Two Factor Authentication and Multi Factor Authentication. Two Factor Authentication is taking the most market percentage in 2018, with over 67% market share.

Each of the Authentication Software participants has its own mature sales networks. Through their authorized distributors or their partners, Authentication Software companies keep keen on expanding their Authentication Software sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Authentication Software providers usually invest on their marketing channel every year.

The global Authentication Software market is valued at 9407.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20660 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Authentication Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Authentication Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Authentication Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

JumpCloud

Gemalto

CA Technologies

Entrust Datacard

Avatier

RSA Security

HID Global

TrustBuilder

Duo Security (Cisco)

Specops Software

eMudhra

inWebo Technologies

RCDevs

REVE Secure

Veridium

IDEMIA

OneSpan

Symantec Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Two Factor Authentication

Multi Factor Authentication

Single Factor Authentication

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

IT and Telecomm

Healthcare

Government

Defense and Surveillance

Consumer Electronics

Others

Highlights of the Global Authentication Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Authentication Software market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

