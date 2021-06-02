Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2025: Vibracoustic GmbH, BOGE GmbH, Continental AG, Tenneco

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automotive busing technologies market is expected to reach US$ 9.9 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The gaining importance for fuel efficiencies while driving and surging demands for smoother rides have translated into healthy growth for bushing products in the passenger cars. Bushings being used as products that are used to isolate the vibrations and noises and reduce the energy being transmitted to the vehicle occupants by damping them have gained significant importance in the modern times.

Some of the key players contributing significantly to the market are Vibracoustic GmbH, BOGE GmbH, Continental AG, Tenneco, Inc., and Federal Mogul LLC.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, India in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period

Based on vehicle segment, the Class D vehicle segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 5.2%

Based on suspension type, the multi-link suspension segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1%

Currently, the automotive bushing technologies market is experiencing a steady growth that is attributed to numerous factors. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are more disposable incomes with consumers and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads; poor condition of roads in the developing and the under developed economies and the parallel advancements made in the consumer products industry. Over the years the automobile industry has experienced occasional highs and lows as a result of the changes in economy, weather conditions and the interest from new investors. The consumer spending on automotive components and other allied accessories has changed drastically that present large opportunities to the businesses today.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

A multi-link suspension is an independent type of suspension that has been derived from the double wishbone suspension and consist of three or more laterals arms and one or more longitudinal arms which are not required to be of the same length and can be angled away from their natural directions. Each of these arms are jolted to the chassis and at the joints bushings are provided. The bushings at the joints enable the multi-link suspension arms to operate in tension and compression. The arms are joined at the top and bottom of the spindle. When this spindle turns for steering, it actually alters suspension’s geometry by torqueing all suspension arms. Multi-link arrangements are used on both the front and the rear suspensions.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

