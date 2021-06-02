Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Valeo SA

Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Others); Technology (Radar, LIDAR, Camera, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) and Geography

Collision avoidance system tracks the object of collision risk and accordingly prompts or initiates evasive action to avoid a collision. The rising installation of sensors technology in automotive vehicles such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors, rising installation of autonomous emergency braking system to reduce collision, electronic stability control system to reduce danger of skidding and losing control are some of the major drivers which fuels the collision avoidance system market.

The rising demand for automated vehicles, an increase in automotive safety norms, and the growing acceptance of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, are some of the key factors that are propelling the global automotive collision avoidance systems market. However, the high installation cost involved in these collision avoidance systems hinder the growth of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The reports cover key developments in the automotive collision avoidance systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive collision avoidance systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive collision avoidance systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive collision avoidance systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive collision avoidance systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Content:

1 1. INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. APTIV PLC

12.2. AUTOLIV INC.

12.3. CONTINENTAL AG

12.4. DENSO CORPORATION

12.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

12.6. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.7. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

12.8. SIEMENS AG

12.9. VALEO SA

12.10. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

