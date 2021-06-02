Automotive Gamification Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027 | Arcaris, Bunchball, Callidus Software, Inglobe Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Nissan, Playbasis, RE’FLEKT GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH

Automotive Gamification Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Consumer driven, Enterprise driven); Applications (Sales, Marketing); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); Technology (Wearables, AR and VR, Biometrics and Gesture Recognition, Cloud-based Mobile and Web Applications, Gamification Used in Auto Shows and Expos) and Geography

Gamification Technology refers to the driver’s safety and security. A typical safety app would continuously monitor the driving performance and record any extraordinary event like harsh braking, acceleration, making sharp turns and over speeding. It records data in the form of a scorecard that the driver could use as a tool to view their driving performance.

Rising awareness on safety, stringent regulations of government towards safety and security worldwide and the increasing penetration of smartphones, customized services, tech-savvy customers, the growing digitalization, and technology advancements are compelling the automotive industry and the key drivers of Automotive Gamification Market. However, lack of awareness on gamification technology and its vast application is limiting the Automotive Gamification Market. On the other hand, growing popularity for connected car technology is creating an opportunity for Automotive Gamification market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Arcaris Inc, Bunchball Inc, Callidus Software Inc, Inglobe Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Nissan, Playbasis, RE’FLEKT GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Gamification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Gamification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Gamification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Gamification market in these regions.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET LANDSCAPE AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATIONS AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE AUTOMOTIVE GAMIFICATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ARCARIS INC

13.2. BUNCHBALL INC

13.3. CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC

13.4. INGLOBE TECHNOLOGIES

13.5. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.6. NISSAN

13.7. PLAYBASIS

13.8. RE

