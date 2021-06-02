Aviation Analytics Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players SAS Institute, Ramco Systems, Oracle, Mu Sigma, Mercator, General Electric, Booz Allen Hamilton

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

Rising focus on competitive intelligence and analytical solutions in order to increase the profitability of airlines businesses, growing aviation passenger traffic which is resulting in rising volume of data generated are few of the factors driving the aviation analytics market. Moreover, the increase in adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry is expected to support the aviation analytics market to grow in the near future.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aviation Analytics Ltd

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Mercator

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute

The global Aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, application, and business function. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services. Furthermore, on basis of business function, market is segmented as Sales & Marketing, Maintenance, Finance, Repair and Operations, and Supply Chain. Based on end-user, the market if segmented as, airlines, airports, and others.

