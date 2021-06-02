Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 with table and figures in it.

The common bed bug (Cimex lectularius) has long been a pest – feeding on blood, causing itchy bites and generally irritating their human hosts. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) all consider bed bugs a public health pest. However, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease. They can, however, cause other public health issues, so it’s important to pay close attention to preventing and controlling bed bugs.

This report studies the Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Bed Bug Control Products and Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Bed bugs are increasing in Europe, USA, Canada and Australia. The infestations have been occurring in a wide range of facilities in the developed world in recent years including: hotels (from backpacker to five star), overnight trains, private homes, cruise ships, schools, hospitals and homeless shelters.

The market of bed bug control service and products is highly competitive, with numerous players servicing regional market. However, there are still some international players that offers broad product and service line to serve multiply continents. Rentokil Initial, Terminix, Anticimex, Rollins and Ecolab are the major players in the market, with a combined share of 32.06% in 2018.

In terms of market application, Residential and Commercial are the major application of bed bug control service and products. Residential application is expected to grow at 8.89% during the forecasted period. Commercial applications show a similar growth Patten, with hotel as the major market.

The global Bed Bug Control Products and Services market is valued at 1622.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2411.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bed Bug Control Products and Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Bed Bug Control Products and Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bed Bug Control Products and Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Terminix

Rollins

Rentokil Initial

Anticimex

Killgerm

Ecolab

Massey Services

BioAdvanced

BASF

Harris

Spectrum Brands

SC Johnson

Ortho

Willert Home Products

Bonide Products

MGK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bed Bug Control Products

Bed Bug Control Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Highlights of the Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Bed Bug Control Products and Services market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

