Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2026 By Top Key Players

The latest report on ‘Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market’, compiled by Persistence Market Research, provides a concise analysis of the industry size, revenue forecast, and regional spectrum of this business. The report further illustrates the major challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by key players who are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this industry.

The research report on ‘Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market’ formulated by Persistence Market Research offers a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the global business sphere. This report also provides precise information pertaining to market size, commercialization aspects and revenue estimations.. The report further elucidates the status of leading industry players thriving in the competitive spectrum of the ‘Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market’.

Cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, is spreading widely in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Northeast region of Thailand. High consumption of raw fish in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is driving the incidence of liver fluke infections, thereby stimulating the occurrence of bile duct cancer.

Request For Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10094

Increased industrialization is also attributing to the growth in the APAC bile duct cancer treatment market as exposure to harmful printing chemicals is high among industrial workers in countries such as China, Japan and India. Persistence Market Research’s new study on the global bile duct cancer treatment market reveals that by the end of 2025, APAC region will procure a global revenue share of over 45%.

In 2017, the global market for bile duct cancer treatments is anticipated to bring in revenues worth a little over US$ 168 Mn. Apart from rising incidence of bile duct cancer across the APAC and Middle East & Africa region, increasing healthcare spending is also expected to drive the demand for bile duct cancer treatments. Towards the end of 2025, the global bile duct cancer treatment market is projected to soar at a robust CAGR of 8%, raking in revenues worth US$ 312.3 Mn.

Bile Duct Cancer Treatment – Key Challenges

The study has observed following factors as key hurdles hindering the overall expansion of global Cholangiocarcinoma treatment market:

high costs of cancer treatment in the US

lack of awareness on causes of Cholangiocarcinoma in developing regions

regulatory agencies rebuffing approval of expensive drugs

unavailability of effective cancer care in APAC region

poor diagnosis rate and absence of clinical data

The study also reveals that ongoing trials for development of drugs on bile duct cancer treatment are creating newer pathways for improving the efficiency of treatment. Companies are exploring the clinical benefits of fusing new chemical entities in existing drugs on treatment of bile duct cancer. The key players in global bile duct cancer treatment market are also seeking regulatory approval of combination therapies for treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma. The study has recorded such developments while profiling the market’s leading participants, which include Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mylan N.V., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Delcath Systems Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10094

Key Excerpts from the Study

Treatment of bile duct cancer is presently achieved through combination therapies associated with chemotherapy. The study anticipates that by the end of forecast period, close to 70% of global bile duct cancer treatment revenues will be accounted by the Gemicitabine Combination Therapy.

In 2017 and beyond, more than 85% of global market value will be attributed by extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma as a disease indicator.

The study also observes hospital pharmacies as largest distribution channel for bile duct cancer drugs, revenues from which are expected to reach nearly US$ 250 Mn by 2025-end.

The global market for Cholangiocarcinoma treatment is also witnessing dominance from external beam radiation therapy as these services are pegged to procure more than half of market’s value through 2025.