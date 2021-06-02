Cannula Market Demand, Future Outlook And Applications Till 2023

8 July 2019 – global Cannula Market Anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% Over the Forecast Period. The exponentially rising geriatric population is expected to reflect on the growth pattern of the healthcare sector. It is further expected to have a positive influence on the expansion of the cannula market in the forthcoming years. On the flip side, the factors such as lack of trained physicians and the implementation of strict regulations are anticipated to restrict market expansion over the next couple of years.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has projected in its latest report that the global Cannula Market, valued at USD 113 Mn in 2017. A cannula is a hollow retractable tube which is used for removal or delivery of fluids through insertion into vein, arteries or other body cavities. Increasing healthcare services centers in conjunction with the rising patient population is expected to favor market growth in the years to come.

The rising incidences of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc. have led to an exponential rise in the demand for medical facilities. The advanced nature of these diseases has led to an increase in demand for long-term or lifetime access to healthcare services. This, in turn, is forecasted to augment the global cannula market over the next couple of years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players of the global cannula market profiled in this MRFR report are

Medtronic,

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation,

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

LivaNova PLC, Smith & Nephew,

Smiths Medical,

CONMED Corporation,

Teleflex Incorporated,

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Harsoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.,

ILIFE MEDICAL DEVICES PRIVATE LIMITED (INDIA),

ISPG Inc.,

Denex International.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the global cannula market has been segmented into

cardiovascular surgery,

oxygen therapy,

general surgery,

cosmetic/plastic surgery,

orthopedic surgery

By end-user, the cannula market has been segmented into

hospitals,

ambulatory surgical center

By product, the global cannula market has been segmented into

cardiac cannulas,

nasal cannulas,

vascular cannulas,

dermatology cannulas,

arthroscopy cannulas

By material, the cannula market has been segmented into

plastic (PVC),

silicone

metal (stainless steel).

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global cannula market has been segmented into

Americas,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Americas

The report indicates that the global marketplace is set to be dominated by North America over the assessment period. Increasing healthcare expenditure in conjunction with rising demand for medical services is poised to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the cannula market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is poised to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the regional market.

Europe

Europe is expected to hold the second position through the forecast period, and its growth can be ascribed to the accelerated research & development activities. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth due to the presence of a huge patient population in the region. It is also projected to benefit from advancements in healthcare services in the region.

MEA is prognosticated to hold the least share of the market during the projection period.

