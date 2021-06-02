Chassis Module Market : Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Chassis Module Market: Overview

Modern electronic control systems and chassis module make a major contribution towards enhancing comfort and increasing safety in the vehicle. Automotive electronics are electronic systems used in road vehicles, such as engine management, ignition, radio, carputers, telematics, in-car entertainment systems and others. The automotive chassis module provides the required strength to support a vehicle’s components and the payload placed upon it. The suspension system contains the shock absorbers, springs, and other components that allow the vehicle to pass over uneven terrain without facing an excessive amount of shock due to the passengers or cargo.

The steering mechanism is a significant portion of the chassis, as it provides the driver with a means to control the direction of travel. The tires grip the road surface to provide a good control that enables the vehicle to accelerate, brake, and make turns without skidding. Chassis module working along with with the suspension, the tires absorb most of the shocks caused by road irregularities. The body of the vehicle contains the mechanical components and passenger compartment. It is produced of relatively light sheet metal or composite plastics. The components which make the chassis are held together in proper relation to each other by the frame.

Chassis Module Market: Drivers and Restraints

The various factors that can drive the chassis module systems market are. Since the market as well as governments are pushing the automobile manufacturers to improve power efficiency; many manufacturers are evaluating all the opportunities in the engine system to reduce fuel loss. The customization and tailor made solutions available in the form of chassis module are also contributing to the market. Timely and reliable statements, durability and handling, help to shorten development time and cutting costs. Since the market, as well as governments, are pushing the automobile manufacturers to improve efficiency and integration; many manufacturers are evaluating all the opportunities in the engine system to reduce fuel loss. One of the prominent trends in the global chassis module market is various OEMs (Own Equipment Manufacturers) in developing chassis module. However, the initial high cost of investment is a restraining factor for the growth of the chassis module market.

Chassis Module Market: Segmentation

The chassis module market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Anti-lock breaking system

Traction Control System

Electronic Brake Distribution

Electronic Stability Program

: The chassis module market can be segmented on the basis of material:

Steel

Aluminium

Fibre

Chassis Module Market: Region wise Outlook

The global chassis module market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The chassis module market is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing end-use industry such as automobiles for the comfort, safety and assistance systems they provide. Chassis module systems play a vital role in developing, co-ordinating and integrating these functions leads to the ideal combination of security, comfort, and handling.

North America and Europe hold a significant market share of chassis module market owing to the increasing awareness about safety. The chassis module market is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecasted period, due to the increasing end-use industry such as automobiles. The increasing requirement to solve the technical challenges automotive applications economically feasible. Furthermore, the growth in Research & Development activities related to automobiles, wherein chassis module provide fuel efficiency, aids in boosting the growth of chassis module market in the region. The market in the APEJ is more inclined towards the growing demand for chassis module because of the increasing demand for efficient vehicles as well as the requirement for the security, functional, performance, and conformance testing of networks, devices, and networked applications.

Chassis Module Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the chassis module market are: