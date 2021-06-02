Combat UAV Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers: AeroVironment,  BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation

Combat UAV Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Fixed wing, Rotary wing); Propulsion Type (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell, Hybrid Cell); Endurance (Less than 1-2 Hours, 2-6 Hours, More than 6 Hours); Application (Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Combat Operations, Battle Damage Management, Delivery and Transportation) and Geography

Military drones are generally utilized for the patrolling and reconnaissance, but due to the growing risks involved in national security, these UAVs are armed and converted for the combat. The combat UAVs have several applications such as artillery fire direction, gathering electronic intelligence (ELINT) data, lasing targets for fighter planes, and post-strike damage assessment and surveillance. Combat UAV are employed to carry aircraft artillery such as laser weapons, bombs, and missiles.

The changing nature of advanced warfare, growing adoption of unmanned technologies and increasing investments by private players in UAVs are significant factors driving the growth of the global combat UAV market. The developed nations, such as the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, are focusing on the development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for counter-insurgency and domestic warfare. UAVs are featured with remote, real-time controlling from distant locations with varying levels of autonomy. Currently, more than 30 countries are using combat UAVs. Increasing territorial disputes between the nations such as the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are anticipated to fuel the demands for combat UAVs.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company

The global Combat UAV market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, endurance, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed wing, rotary wing. Further, based on Propulsion Type, the market is divided into battery powered, fuel cell, and hybrid cell. Furthermore, on basis of endurance, market is segmented as Less than 1-2 Hours, 2-6 Hours, More than 6 Hours. Based on application, the Combat UAV market is segmented as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, combat operations, battle damage management, and delivery and transportation.

The “Global Combat UAV Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Combat UAV industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Combat UAV market with detailed market segmentation by type, propulsion type, endurance, application, and geography. The global combat UAV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Combat UAV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

