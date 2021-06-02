Connected Car Security Solutions Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Harman, Arxan, Argus, Guardtime, Infineon and more…
Connected Car Security Solutions Market
Connected car security solutions is a radiocommunication service used permanently or temporarily for the safeguarding of connected cars. A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network.
The key players covered in this study
Harman
Arxan
Argus
Guardtime
Infineon
IOActive
Intertrust
Karamba Security
Magna
NCC Group
NNG
Onboard Security
Secunet
Security Innovation
Symantec
Trillium
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
V2I
V2V
V2C
V2P
V2X
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Car Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Car Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
