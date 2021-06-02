Coronary Stent Market 2019 Overview, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Key Trends, Application by 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Coronary Stent Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Coronary Stent Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Coronary Stent Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The major factors found propelling the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), rising the geriatric population, and the technological advancements in coronary stents.

The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased in the past three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. Coronary artery disease is responsible for 20% of the total deaths in India. Thus the burden of CAD has increased and has boosted the usage of coronary stents, thus helping in driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population has also increased the demand for coronary stents that is expected to rise over the forecast period.

There has also been a high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that is likely to significantly drive the coronary stent market. Thus, there has been a reduction in post-operative trauma and complications with the use of a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is the major growth driver. Reduced hospital stays and lesser healing time are the other advantages associated with the use of advanced and miniaturized coronary stents.

Scope of the Report

As per the Scope of the Report, coronary stents are small elastic tubes used for the treatment of narrowed and blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). These reduce the symptoms of chest pain (angina) and aid in the treatment of a heart attack. These types of stents are also called as heart stents or cardiac stents. They comprise metal mesh and are implanted in constricted coronary arteries during a technique known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty.

