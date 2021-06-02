Coronary Stent Market 2019 Overview, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Key Trends, Application by 2024
The report provides an overview of the "Coronary Stent Market" industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Coronary Stent Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The major factors found propelling the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), rising the geriatric population, and the technological advancements in coronary stents.
The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased in the past three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. Coronary artery disease is responsible for 20% of the total deaths in India. Thus the burden of CAD has increased and has boosted the usage of coronary stents, thus helping in driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population has also increased the demand for coronary stents that is expected to rise over the forecast period.
There has also been a high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that is likely to significantly drive the coronary stent market. Thus, there has been a reduction in post-operative trauma and complications with the use of a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is the major growth driver. Reduced hospital stays and lesser healing time are the other advantages associated with the use of advanced and miniaturized coronary stents.
Scope of the Report
As per the Scope of the Report, coronary stents are small elastic tubes used for the treatment of narrowed and blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). These reduce the symptoms of chest pain (angina) and aid in the treatment of a heart attack. These types of stents are also called as heart stents or cardiac stents. They comprise metal mesh and are implanted in constricted coronary arteries during a technique known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty.
The Coronary Stent Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Coronary Stent Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Drug-eluting Stent is the Largest Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period
The drug-eluting stent segment has accounted for the largest revenue, as it can be used for the treatment of a large number of disorders, such as diabetes, renal disease, percutaneous coronary intervention, and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). There are also various technological advances seen in the drug-eluting stent segment that may witness tremendous growth.
North America Experienced the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America holds the largest market share for coronary stents, due to the dominance of the top companies present in the global market. There is also an increase in the ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, and technological advancements found in the region. In addition, other factors, such as good reimbursement scenario, have been driving the North American coronary stent market.
