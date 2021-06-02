Current and Future trends of Sports Nutrition and Fitness Supplements Market with Top Key Players like Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Abbott Nutrition Inc. (India), PepsiCo Inc. (India), Glanbia Plc. (Republic of Ireland)

Sports nutrition and fitness supplements are products used for enhancing the performance of athletes. These products contain fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, which help them gain more energy and build muscle tissues. Moreover, these help in weight management, increase concentration, and enhance recovery time. In addition, sports drinks helps in hydration while performing strenuous exercises.

The global sports nutrition and fitness supplements market is driven by surge in the number of healthcare and fitness centers, rapid urbanization, and improving lifestyles, escalating healthcare costs, expansion of preventive healthcare market, rise in bone & other cognitive disorders, and high demand for caffeine-free nutrition supplements. However, premium pricing of these products, increased production cost of protein supplements, availability of cheaper counterfeit products, and presence of dubious suppliers and fictitious ingredients hamper the market growth. Nutrition products based on whey protein hydrolysates facilitate superior functionalities other than imparting a good taste; thus presenting lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global sports nutrition and supplements market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into protein (protein bar, protein drink, and amino acid), and non-protein (vitamin, herbal product, creatine tablet, and carbohydrate drink). Based on application, it is classified into performance, energy, and recovery. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores, and others (health stores, fitness clubs, and online websites). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market are Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Abbott Nutrition Inc. (India), PepsiCo Inc. (India), Glanbia Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Yakult Honsha Co Ltd (Japan), Post Holdings Inc. (U.S.), GNC Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Sports Nutrition And Fitness Supplements Market Key Segments

By Type

Protein Protein Bar Protein Drink Amino Acid

Non-Protein Vitamin Herbal Product Creatine Tablet Carbohydrate Drink



By Application

Performance

Energy

Recovery

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others (Health Stores, Fitness Clubs, and Online Websites)

By Geography