Current Trends and Future Estimations of the Bioactive Materials Market
Bioactive materials have the capability to react with fluids and tissues and cause no negative effect on them. The materials are made from glass ceramics, glass, ceramics, composites, etc. In the year 2007, about 2 million tissue allografts and 28,000 organs were transplanted in the US. The global organs and tissue transplant is expected to reach approx. 115 thousand procedures till 2017. Rising use of spinal and orthopedic procedures, rising ageing population, rising cases of organs failure and increasing use of synthetic materials in grafting process are the key drivers of bioactive materials market. This material finds application in varied areas including dentistry, medicine, pharmaceuticals, surgery, bioengineering, etc. This would drive the demand for bioactive materials in the next decade.
However, grafting bioactive materials made of ceramics, glass, etc. may lead to Metaphyseal defect (an autoimmune disease), which has lowered the adoption of this material. Rising cases of diseases and need for advanced treatment procedures in developing countries is expected to surge the market in Asia Pacific region. This report provides in-depth analysis of the penetration of bioactive materials in developing regions and its future growth prospects in other regions as well as various application segments.
Key companies profiled in this report include 3DI, AAP implantate, arthrex, baxter/apatech, berkeley advanced, biomaterials, biocomposites, biomatlante, biomet, CAM Bioceramics and Ceraver.
