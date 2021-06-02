Current Trends and Future Estimations of the Bioactive Materials Market

Bioactive materials have the capability to react with fluids and tissues and cause no negative effect on them. The materials are made from glass ceramics, glass, ceramics, composites, etc. In the year 2007, about 2 million tissue allografts and 28,000 organs were transplanted in the US. The global organs and tissue transplant is expected to reach approx. 115 thousand procedures till 2017. Rising use of spinal and orthopedic procedures, rising ageing population, rising cases of organs failure and increasing use of synthetic materials in grafting process are the key drivers of bioactive materials market. This material finds application in varied areas including dentistry, medicine, pharmaceuticals, surgery, bioengineering, etc. This would drive the demand for bioactive materials in the next decade.

However, grafting bioactive materials made of ceramics, glass, etc. may lead to Metaphyseal defect (an autoimmune disease), which has lowered the adoption of this material. Rising cases of diseases and need for advanced treatment procedures in developing countries is expected to surge the market in Asia Pacific region. This report provides in-depth analysis of the penetration of bioactive materials in developing regions and its future growth prospects in other regions as well as various application segments.

Key companies profiled in this report include 3DI, AAP implantate, arthrex, baxter/apatech, berkeley advanced, biomaterials, biocomposites, biomatlante, biomet, CAM Bioceramics and Ceraver.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides analysis of the current market situation as well as delivers future trends, thus assisting stakeholders in taking strategic and actionable decisions

Quantitative analysis of the current bioactive materials market and estimations through 2013-2020

Analysis of the bioactive materials market factors in various geographic regions and help understand business opportunities

Identification of key investment pockets for various segments such as material, production method and geography

Identification of key application segments based on future potential and growth prospects

Top factors that are expected to affect the growth of the market along with impact analysis of every such factor

Micro level analysis based on material, production method and geography

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

GLOBAL MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2012-2020, $MILLION

Material types

Bioactive glass

Bioactive glass-ceramics

Bioactive ceramics

Bioactive composites

GLOBAL MARKET, BY PRODUCTION METHOD, 2012-2020, $ MILLION

Melting

Sol-gel

Specialty processes for glass and glass-ceramics

Milling and sintering

Spray-drying

Plastic processing

Impregnation

GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2012-2020, $ MILLION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

