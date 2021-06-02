Data Resiliency Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2018–2023

When technology falters, organizations end up having to bear the brunt. Technologies enhance consumer experience, but when data is compromised, the reputation of the company suffers significant damage. To overcome the difficulties that are faced due to the vulnerabilities of technology, organizations opt for data resiliency solutions. Data resiliency is concomitant with disaster management and ensures data protection. Increasing data generation and growing concerns regarding its security are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global data resiliency market. The market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.69 Bn in 2018 to USD 27.63 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

Application segment insights:

The growth of the Blockchain sector is creating a plethora of opportunities for data resiliency vendors in the market. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to lead the market, with a share of 24% during the forecasted period, owing to the enormous amounts of data that is generated on a regular basis.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074093

Deployment segment insights:

The cloud segment of the data resiliency market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period (2018-2023), owing to its cost-effectiveness.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment of the data resiliency market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during 2018-2023.

Regional insights:

North America is expected to dominate the data resiliency market in 2018 with an approximately 36.5% share of the market – owing to the presence of a number of large players in this region – followed by Europe. The data resiliency market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasted period. This is due to the increased use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as retail and consumer goods, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI, to protect and backup crucial enterprise data. Rising incidence of cyberattacks is one of the crucial reasons for the increased demand for data resiliency solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies covered:

1. Asigra Inc.

2. CA Technologies

3. Acronis

4. Carbonite, Inc.

5. Commvault Systems, Inc.

6. Veritas Technologies

7. IBM

8. Microsoft

9. Century Link

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074093

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected], or connect with us here.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609