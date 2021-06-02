Dental CAD/CAM Market 2019 Comprehensive Industry Study with Focus on Key Drivers, Trends and Outlook for Next Seven Years

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market – Insights

CAD/CAM, or computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing, refers to a computer-based software that is used for both manufacturing and designing products. In CAD, the computer technology is leveraged upon for design and design documentation. CAM, on the other hand, uses the assemblies and models that are created in CAD software. Following which, it generates tool paths that drives the machines and turns the designs into physical components or parts.

In recent years, CAD/CAM have entered into the dental domain to aid in dental practices. The adoption of the technology is ensuring accurate restoration with higher productivity level as compared to dental lab restorations. This technology is aiding dentists across the global significantly by allowing them to customize appliances particularly for patients in such a manner that was not possible beforehand.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market – Dominant Players

Major participants of Global Dental CAD/CAM Market are

Align Technology, Inc.

Axsys Incorporated

B&D Dental Technologies

DATRON AG

Dentsply Sirona

KaVo Dental GmbH

Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation)

PLANMECA OY

Roland DGA Corporation

Straumann

Yenadent Ltd

3Shape A/S

In the news:

March 20th, 2019

Carbon, a 3D printing company, revealed at the International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany about its all new integrated technology platform for the dental market. The platform combines hardware, software, and materials in an end-to-end solution that is designed to meet the requirements of dental and orthodontic laboratories.

March 12th, 2019

Dental manufacturers Navigate Surgical Technologies (NST) and Planmeca announced that they are joining forces to launch a highly innovative solution for dental implant surgery.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market – Segments

The Global Dental CAD/CAM Market has been segmented based on type of product, component, application, and end user.

By type of product, the dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into in-lab and in-office.

By component, the dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into equipment and software. The equipment segment has been further segmented into milling machine and scanners.

By application, the dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into crowns, dentures, bridges, veneers, and inlays/onlays.

By end user, the dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into dental laboratories, dental clinics, and research/academic institutes.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market – Regional Analysis

Europe has the largest share in the growth of dental market considering a substantial share of Dental CAD/CAM Market and is expected to reach astronomical amounts by the end of 2027. Globally Europe is the largest market for dental CAD/CAM. North America is the second-largest market. Furthermore, Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for dental CAD/CAM and expected to grow at a considerable the rate during the forecast period.

