Diabetic Retinopathy Market Expected to Reach $2,490 million by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 14.4% | Abbott Laboratories, Alimera Science, Allergan, Ampio Pharmaceuticals., Bayer AG

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a medical condition of the eye, which is prevalent in a diabetic individual. It is mainly caused due to damage of the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue present at the back of the eye. Without timely treatment, the disease may lead to bleeding in the eyes, cloudy vision, and may even destroy the retina. DR is amongst the common cause of loss of vision in the diabetic population. From 1990 to 2010, DR holds the fifth position among the most common causes of preventable blindness and severe visual impairment.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Alimera Science, Allergan plc, Ampio Pharmaceuticals., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, KOWA Company, Ltd., BCN Peptides S.A., ThromboGenics NV

The global diabetic retinopathy market was valued at $966 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $2,490 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide, rise in geriatric population, growth in incidence of blindness due to diabetes, and augment in focus on awareness which facilitates early diagnosis to control the diseases. Although these factors garner the growth of the market, dearth of skilled ophthalmologists and extended approval time for drugs limit it. On the other hand, emergence of combined therapies for treatment of diabetic macular edema, and the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are projected to provide several opportunities for the market growth.

The diabetic retinopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into proliferative DR and diabetic macular edema (DME). On the basis of treatment type, diabetic retinopathy market is segmented into anti VEGF drug, steroid implants, laser surgeries, and vitrectomy. The market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size

2.2 Diabetic Retinopathy Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Diabetic Retinopathy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Diabetic Retinopathy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Diabetic Retinopathy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Diabetic Retinopathy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Diabetic Retinopathy Revenue by Product

4.3 Diabetic Retinopathy Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Diabetic Retinopathy Breakdown Data by End User

