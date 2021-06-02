Digital Pathology Market is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2020 | Definiens, Digipath, Leica Microsystems, Ventana medical systems, Nikon

Digital Pathology is a new technology that has digitalized the instruments used in the pathology labs for testing. The digitalization has led to the automation of the tests done during the diagnosis procedures. For example, a single digital instrument operated by a single pathologist can perform tests that were previously done using five instruments. The global digital pathology market, valued at $1.98 billion in 2012, is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2020. Automation in the conventional methods of pathology is the major driving force of this market, which has resulted in workflow efficiency, efficiency in analysis. Thus, resulting in fast and accurate results of the pathology tests. The other driving factors of this market are diagnosis that can be provided to patients in the remote regions and reduction in the cost of diagnosis. The cost includes procedure cost and the cost involved in delivery of the slides & data. The major limitation of the digital pathology market is the stringent regulations involved during the approval of digital pathology systems. The other limitation is the cost involved in the integration of DPS in the pathology labs. The challenges faced by the DP market are standardization and interoperability of the technology as the formats differ from region to region.

The digital pathology market is segmented into components, end users and geography. The products market consists of the Whole slide imaging (WSI), Image analysis-informatics and Storage, communication and integrated platforms. The WSI is the highest revenue generating market among the segments; however, image analysis-informatics market is expected to have the highest growth potential. The end users market is segmented into pharmaceutical research, clinical organizations and educational institutes. The pharmaceutical research is the highest revenue generating market and is also expected to have the highest growth potential. The geography market is dominated by the North American region, which is the highest revenue generating region; however, Asian market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

Digital Pathology Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Definiens AG, Digipath, Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana medical systems, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, Philips healthcare, Indica Labs, Inc, Omnyx LLC and 3DHISTECH, Ltd.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660039/sample

Digital Pathology Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Digital Pathology in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Digital Pathology Market Segment by Product: Whole Slide Imaging, Image Analysis-Informatics, Information Management System Storage & Communication.

Digital Pathology Market Segment by End User: Educational Institutes, Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the digital pathology market, which is segmented on the basis of products, end users and geographies are discussed in the report at a greater length

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020, Thus helping digital pathology systems manufacturers to analyze the market

Assessment and ranking of the factors affecting the global market and their impact on the digital pathology market

Study on the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers in the market, based on porter’s five force analysis. Thus helping digital pathology systems manufacturers to analyze the market

Analysis of trends in various geographic segments that would help the companies to plan their strategies depending on the region

SWOT and competitive analysis of the key players, which would help stakeholders to understand trends followed by their competitors and take actionable decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Digital Pathology MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Digital Pathology MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Digital Pathology MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660039/buy/5540

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]