Discover the New Fetal Monitoring Market Report (2014-2022)

Global Fetal Monitoring Market was valued at $2,206 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,584 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022. Fetal monitoring consists of diagnostic devices utilized to monitor the fetal heart rate, fetal movement pattern, and the overall fetal growth during pregnancy. These devices are also used to monitor uterine contractions during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. Fetal monitoring is used to observe the baby’s heart rate to intervene and prevent complications during child birth such as brain damage, cerebral palsy, newborn seizures, or fetal death. The demand for fetal monitoring has increased significantly in the past few years, owing to the perpetual need to reduce intrapartum stillbirths. In addition, active government and nongovernment participation for improving maternal and fetal health worldwide has raised the demand for fetal monitoring devices. Moreover, increase in number of preterm births, post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases has supplemented the market growth.

The fetal monitoring market is segmented based on product, method, application, portability, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into ultrasound, intrauterine pressure catheter (IUPC), telemetry solutions, electronic fetal monitoring (EFM), fetal electrodes, fetal Doppler, accessories & consumables, and others. The ultrasound segment occupied dominant share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in ultrasound technologies, which have improved diagnosis and evaluation of fetal abnormality. Numerous advancements have been witnessed in the ultrasound technology such as improved Doppler ultrasonography, leading to improved outcomes for pregnancies at high risk.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1890

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Moreover, emergence of portable & wireless products and untapped developing economies are expected to provide new growth opportunities to fetal monitoring devices manufacturers in the near future.

Key Driver

The number of preterm births is increasing continuously, resulting in medical complications. This situation can be dealt with the use of fetal monitoring devices such as auscultation and fetal electrodes. Thus, obstetricians utilize these devices to curtail premature deaths of infants.

The key players operating in the global fetal monitoring market include GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Arjohuntleigh (subsidiary of Getinge AB), Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Spacelabs Healthcare (subsidiary of OSI Systems).

Other prominent players in the value chain include Toshiba Corporation, Dragerwerk AG, Invacare, Smiths Medical, American Home Patient, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Wallach Surgical Devices, Inc., Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Bionet, Trismed, and Edan Instruments, Inc.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890

Key Market Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global fetal monitoring market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2022 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry help to understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.

Key market players along with their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Fetal Monitoring Market Key Segments

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into product, technique, portability, application, end user, and geography

By Product

Ultrasound 2D Ultrasound 3D & 4D Ultrasound Doppler Imaging

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC)

Telemetry Solutions

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) External EFM Internal EFM

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler

Accessories & Consumables

Other Products

By Method

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Portability

Portable

Non-Portable

By Application

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of LAMEA



For More Info on this Report, Visit @ http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/amp/latest-news-fetal-monitoring-market-is-possibly-to-hit-3584-million-global-value-by-2022-says-amr-study-1217031.htm