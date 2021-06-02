Earplugs Market 2018: Analysis and Forecast Till 2025 By 3M COMPANY, DYNAMIC EAR COMPANY, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, LIBERTY GLOVE & SAFETY, MCCORDICK GLOVE & SAFETY

The global earplug market accounted for US$ 612.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1331.6 Mn in 2025.

The earplugs market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, first, exponential growth in industries producing noise more than 85bBA and reducing price of raw materials used for developing the earplugs. Numerous workplaces across the globe significantly contribute to generation of hazardous noise, owing to which millions of workers globally are daily exposed to potentially harmful noise levels resulting in urgent demand for regulations and legislation to effectively protect the auditory health of employees. Globally, several countries have already adopted occupational noise control legislation with varied degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL). However, majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing noise level in workspace, and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally. Asia Pacific region in global earplug market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 13.5% in the coming years.

Earplugs Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Companies Mentioned:

3M COMPANY

DYNAMIC EAR COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

LIBERTY GLOVE & SAFETY INC.

MCCORDICK GLOVE & SAFETY

MCKEON PRODUCTS, INC.

MOLDEX-METRIC, INC.

PROTECT EAR USA

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GMBH& CO.KG

WESTONE LABORATORIES

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the Earplugs Market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The reports cover key developments in the Earplugs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Earplugs market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Earplugs in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Earplugs market.

Strategic Insights



The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global earplug market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in earplug market landscape are listed below:-

2018: Honeywell presents a cost-effective method for the companies to enhance output and regulatory compliance through connecting the inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) by cloud-based Safety Suite software and RFID electronic tags of Honeywell

2017: 3M and U.S. Army to deliver hearing protection for soldiers. 3M’s personal safety division received an initial order for over 6,500 devices including 3M PELTOR TEP-100 Tactical Earplug Kits and 3M PELTOR COMTAC III ACH Communications headsets. Installment of Tactical Communications and Protective Systems (TCAPS) is to be directed by PEO Soldier

2017: McKeon showcased new Flightguard Airplane Pressure Relief Earplugs develop to provide flyers a comfortable flight experience. The earplug is designed by hearing protection specialists, its performance has been proven by independent engineering assessments and extensive consumer testing

2017: 3M presents PELTOR Sport tactical hearing protectors, at The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) in Las Vegas. The PELTOR Sport Tactical 500 and PELTOR Sport Tactical 300 and Electronic Hearing Protectors uses smart technology which measures the level of energy at the time of gunshot noise and echoes in the environment

