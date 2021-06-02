Earthmoving Equipment Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2017 and 2025

Among product types, the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is estimated to account for a major share and dominate the earth moving equipment market over the projected period. The segment is estimated to gain 90 basis points between 2017 and 2025, owing to China remaining the biggest market for wheeled loaders as the country accounts for the largest share of the earth moving equipment market. The segment is estimated to create 2x incremental opportunity than that of the mini excavators segment between 2017 and 2025. The crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is expected to create a total incremental opportunity close to US$ 15 Bn between 2017 and 2025. The segment is projected to reach a market value of more than US$ 65 Bn by 2025 end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. The crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is estimated to be an attractive segment in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand from the construction industry in Asia Pacific.

Ongoing infrastructure projects and rise in urbanization to create positive impact on crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment

Ongoing infrastructure projects such as railways, roads, dams and highways fuel the demand in the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment. There are some ongoing projects such as Panama Canal expansion, Gujarat International Finance Tech City in India, Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia, South to North Water Transfer Project in China and London Crossrail Project in the UK. These projects are boosting the usage and development in the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment.

Rise in urbanization is another reason for fuelling the growth of the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment. Urbanization is taking place at a faster pace and will contribute to the growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China, India, Argentina and Brazil, which is expected to increase the demand for earth moving equipment. Rising population accompanied by growth in demand for residential areas is also likely to support the demand for earth moving equipment such as crawler/wheeled/compact loaders.

Stringent emission norms and concerns on safety and security to hamper the growth of the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment

Crawler/wheeled/compact loaders are mostly used in mining, construction, farming, forestry and other industries. However, as this equipment is big and bulky, it is unable to be handled properly, leading to injury or sometimes even death. These factors are hampering the growth of the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment during the projected period. According to the International Labor Organization, approximately 2.3 million people die every year due to accidents at workstations and other occupational ailments. While, in economic terms, four percent of GDP is lost owing to occupational diseases and accidents. Stringent emission norms related to construction and mining equipment are restraining the demand for earth moving equipment. However, these norms vary from region to region and territory to territory. For instance, a new machinery in North America and Europe has to comply with even more stringent emission regulations as compared to other parts of the world.

The crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is expected to witness significant demand from the earth moving equipment market in MEA due to its multi functionality

The crawler/wheeled/compact loaders and backhoe loaders segments together are estimated to dominate the APAC earth moving equipment market and are expected to collectively hold a high share of more than 60% by the end of 2025 in the APAC region. The crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is estimated to account for a major market share by 2017 end in Latin America and is expected to exhibit its dominance by the end of 2025. In terms of volume, the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment is expected to account for a high market share in the MEA earth moving equipment market owing to technological advancements in the region.