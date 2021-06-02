Enhanced Vision System Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Global Enhanced Vision System Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 262 Million by 2023, at 4% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Enhanced Vision Systems Market segment by Component (Sensors, Camera, Display, Processing Unit, Control Electronics), Technology (Infrared, Synthetic Vision, Millimeter Wave Radar, GPS), Platform (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing) by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Enhanced vision system market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period. One of the major market growth drivers for enhanced vision systems market is the reliable operability of aircrafts. Situational awareness and aircraft safety has been improved with the help of Enhanced Vision System Market resulting into minimizing of accidents. Another factor driving the market growth is demand for safety enhancing technologies from flight operators due to increase in air traffic.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, enhanced vision system market has been valued at USD 262 Million by the end of forecast period with 4% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Enhanced vision systems market comprises of segments like technology, components and platform. Based on component, the display segment is projected to account for the largest share of enhanced vision systems market during the forecast period. Display units are one of the crucial components of the enhanced vision systems. They serve as a screen for graphical representation of data collected from various sensors onboard. This is another factor driving the growth of the display segment in enhanced vision systems market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the enhanced vision systems market – Astronics Corporation (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), MBDA (U.K.), Opgal (Israel), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Enhanced Vision Systems Market Segmentation

The enhanced vision systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component, platform and regional. The components segment comprises of sensors, processing unit, control electronics, camera and display. Enhanced vision systems use sensors like infrared or radar to provide a better view of the outside world.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of location of things market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that, North America is estimated to lead the enhanced vision systems market during the forecast period. In North America region, the enhanced vision systems market is driven by the presence of large number of OCMs (original component manufacturers) and the presence of key market players like Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.).

Whereas, the Asia-Pacific enhanced vision systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the presence of large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), such as HALBIT Avionics Private Limited (India) and Samtel Group (India), demand for increased safety and reliable airline operations, and fluctuating weather conditions in the region.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Enhanced vision systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology, component, platform and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be divided into infrared, synthetic vision systems, GPS and millimeter wave radar. Synthetic vision system is a means of increasing situational awareness to provide situational awareness to the operators. By making use of geo-political, hydrological, terrain, obstacle, and other databases, it helps in providing awareness to the operators. A typical SVS application uses a set of databases, an image generator computer, and a display. Navigation solution is obtained through the use of GPS and inertial reference systems.

Enhanced vision systems provides safety in nearly all phases of flight by enhancing the limited visibility during approach and landing. Due to this, a pilot is able to recognize the runway environment earlier in preparation for touchdown. Obstacles that are not easily visible on the runway are clearly visible on the infrared image. This proves to be a great advantage for using enhanced vision systems.

