ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR at 8.1% by 2022 | Med-El, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc, Sonova Holding Ag
Ent Devices Are Used To Treat And Diagnose Disorders Related To Ear, Nose, And Throat, Such As Smelling Disorders, Hearing Disorders As Well As Problems Associated With Speaking Or Snoring. Bronchoscopy Involves Examination Of The Complete Airway Of A Patient, Including Lungs And Alveoli. Both Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Assist Otolaryngologists For The Treatment Of Patients Suffering From Disorders Of Ear, Nose, Throat, And Related Structures Of The Head & Neck.
The Global Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size Was Valued At $14,476 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $24,999 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 8.1%. High Incidence Of Hearing And Nasal Disorders, New Technological Advancements In Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, Growth In Geriatric Population, And Increase In Patient Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive The Market Growth. However, High Cost Of These Devices (Especially In Developing Nations) And Lack Of Skilled Professionals Restrain This Growth. The Demand For Cosmetic Ent Procedures And Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies Of Asia-Pacific And Lamea Are Expected To Provide Numerous Opportunities For Market Growth During The Forecast Period.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Cochlear Limited
Entellus Medical, Inc.
Gn Store Nord A/S,
Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)
Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent Inc.)
Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
Med-El
Medtronic Plc
Olympus Corporation
Sivantos Pte. Ltd.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Sonova Holding Ag
William Demant Holding A/S
The Report Segments The Market Based On Product, End User, And Geography. Based On Product, The Market Is Divided Into Endoscopes, Surgical Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, And Hearing Care Devices. The End User Segment Is Categorized Into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Use, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs). Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And Rest Of Lamea).
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.
It Offers A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022, Which Is Expected To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities.
Extensive Analysis By Product Helps In Understanding The Various Types Of Devices Used For Treatment And Monitoring Of Cardiac Patients.
Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Helps In Determining The Prevailing Opportunities.
Key Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps In Understanding Competitive Outlook Of The Global Market.
ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Key Segments
By Product
Endoscopes
Rigid Endoscopes
Otoscopes
Sinuscopes
Flexible Endoscopes
Laryngoscopes
Pharyngoscopes
Nasopharyngoscopes
Rhinoscopes
Hearing Screening Devices
Bronchoscopes
Surgical Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices
Powered Surgical Instruments
Radiofrequency Devices
Handheld Instruments
Rhinology Instruments
Otology Instruments
Laryngeal Instruments
Head & Neck Surgical Instruments
Other Handheld Instruments
Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices
Nasal Stents
Bronchial/Tracheal Stents
Ear Tubes
Ent Lasers
Image-Guided Surgery Systems
Hearing Care Devices
Hearing Aids
Behind-The-Ear (Bte) Aids
In-The-Ear Aids
Receiver-In-The-Ear (Rite)
Canal Hearing Aids
Hearing Implants
Cochlear Implants
Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (Bahs)
Auditory Brainstem Implants
Middle Ear Implants
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Use
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Uk
France
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Lamea
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest Of Lamea
List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These Players Are Not Profiled In The Report. The Same Will Be Included On Request)
Intricon Corporation
Starkey Hearing Technologies
Oticon Medical
Haymed Instruments
Optomic Espaa S.A.
