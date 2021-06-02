ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR at 8.1% by 2022 | Med-El, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc, Sonova Holding Ag

Ent Devices Are Used To Treat And Diagnose Disorders Related To Ear, Nose, And Throat, Such As Smelling Disorders, Hearing Disorders As Well As Problems Associated With Speaking Or Snoring. Bronchoscopy Involves Examination Of The Complete Airway Of A Patient, Including Lungs And Alveoli. Both Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Assist Otolaryngologists For The Treatment Of Patients Suffering From Disorders Of Ear, Nose, Throat, And Related Structures Of The Head & Neck.

The Global Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size Was Valued At $14,476 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $24,999 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 8.1%. High Incidence Of Hearing And Nasal Disorders, New Technological Advancements In Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, Growth In Geriatric Population, And Increase In Patient Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive The Market Growth. However, High Cost Of These Devices (Especially In Developing Nations) And Lack Of Skilled Professionals Restrain This Growth. The Demand For Cosmetic Ent Procedures And Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies Of Asia-Pacific And Lamea Are Expected To Provide Numerous Opportunities For Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Cochlear Limited

Entellus Medical, Inc.

Gn Store Nord A/S,

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent Inc.)

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Med-El

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Sonova Holding Ag

William Demant Holding A/S

The Report Segments The Market Based On Product, End User, And Geography. Based On Product, The Market Is Divided Into Endoscopes, Surgical Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, And Hearing Care Devices. The End User Segment Is Categorized Into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Use, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs). Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And Rest Of Lamea).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.

It Offers A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022, Which Is Expected To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities.

Extensive Analysis By Product Helps In Understanding The Various Types Of Devices Used For Treatment And Monitoring Of Cardiac Patients.

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Helps In Determining The Prevailing Opportunities.

Key Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps In Understanding Competitive Outlook Of The Global Market.

ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Key Segments

By Product

Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Otoscopes

Sinuscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Laryngoscopes

Pharyngoscopes

Nasopharyngoscopes

Rhinoscopes

Hearing Screening Devices

Bronchoscopes

Surgical Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency Devices

Handheld Instruments

Rhinology Instruments

Otology Instruments

Laryngeal Instruments

Head & Neck Surgical Instruments

Other Handheld Instruments

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Nasal Stents

Bronchial/Tracheal Stents

Ear Tubes

Ent Lasers

Image-Guided Surgery Systems

Hearing Care Devices

Hearing Aids

Behind-The-Ear (Bte) Aids

In-The-Ear Aids

Receiver-In-The-Ear (Rite)

Canal Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (Bahs)

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Middle Ear Implants

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest Of Lamea

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These Players Are Not Profiled In The Report. The Same Will Be Included On Request)

Intricon Corporation

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Oticon Medical

Haymed Instruments

Optomic Espaa S.A.

