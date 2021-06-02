Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

“Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

Fuel Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Ethanol is gaining support for application as fuel, owing to its renewable source and environmentally friendliness with lower emissions. Ethanol has a higher octane number than gasoline, providing premium blending properties.

– Low-octane gasoline is blended with 10% ethanol to attain the standard 87 octane. Carbon monoxide production from ethanol fuel is significantly lower, when compared to gasoline engines.

– Moreover, for the last several years, refiners add ethanol to fuel, because it burns cleaner than pure gas that helps to cut carbon footprint. Additionally, the use of ethanol as a fuel helps to reduce the oil dependency.

– In California, ethanol replaced methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) as a gasoline component. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate fuel and reduce emission.

– In Brazil, the fuel ethanol consumption is driven largely by an ethanol blending mandate and lower prices relative to gasoline. However, the country’s fuel ethanol prices are not competitive with fuel ethanol from the United States primarily on account of higher agricultural feedstock costs, especially along Brazilian coastal areas.

– In 2018, the Canadian province of Ontario planned to blend gasoline with 15% ethanol by 2025, as a part of its Environment plan. The Environment Plan is to meet up the Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets and reduce emissions by 30% under the Paris Agreement.

– Hence, all such trends in the market are likely to drive the demand for ethanol for fuel application during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. Stringent regulations towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and rising demand from the food processing industry have been driving the demand for ethanol in the region.

– The government in the countries, such as United States, Canada, and Mexico have been focusing on reducing the use of fossil fuel and pollution caused with the use of such fossil fuels. In this regards, ethanol being cleaner resource, the region has been resorting to the ethanol blended fuels, which serves as one of the major factors driving the growth of the ethanol market in the region.

– For instance, in the United States, more than 97% of gasoline contains ethanol. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate the fuel and reduce emission. Since 2001, the E15 blend, which contains 15% ethanol, has also been approved for use.

– The food processing industry is significantly growing, owing to the higher dependency on processed, ready-to-eat and frozen & packaged food. Thus, with the growing population through new birth and migration, the demand for the industry has also been increasing, which is further increasing output and demand for ethanol from the industry in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the ethanol market in the region during the forecast period.

