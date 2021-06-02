Exosomes Market 2019 Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Exosomes Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Exosomes Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

The exosomes market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 18.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, increasing government initiatives and funding for exosome research, and increasing advanced applications of exosomes.

– The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market.

– According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, and this is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.

– In the United States, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died due to cancer.

– Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancers.

– Exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for anti-cancer vaccines, due to the enhanced passive targeting, owing to its small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for exosomes in diagnosis as well as therapeutics.

– However, a number of technical difficulties need to be addressed for the successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hindrances for the growth of the exosomes market.

– Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies. This is further accompanied by a lack of technical information, like the type of rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes.

– The cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with an incomplete understanding of the immune system limits the exosomes market.

– Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of exosome products.

Scope of the Report

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles of endocytic origin that are secreted by most cells in culture, and are created upon the fusion of the multivesicular body (MVB), an intermediate endocytic compartment, with the plasma membrane. They are nano-sized vesicles capable of transferring DNAs, micro RNAs, non-coding RNAs, and lipids, with or without direct cell-to-cell contact, which represents a novel method of intracellular communication.

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles of endocytic origin that are secreted by most cells in culture, and are created upon the fusion of the multivesicular body (MVB), an intermediate endocytic compartment, with the plasma membrane. They are nano-sized vesicles capable of transferring DNAs, micro RNAs, non-coding RNAs, and lipids, with or without direct cell-to-cell contact, which represents a novel method of intracellular communication.

