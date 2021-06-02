Fatty Amine Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fatty Amine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Fatty amine is nitrogen derivatives of fatty acids, olefins, or alcohols prepared from natural sources, fats and oils, or petrochemical raw materials. Commercially available fatty amine consists of either a mixture of carbon chains or a specific chain length from C-8-C-22. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds which strongly adhere to surfaces by either physical or chemical bonding. Important commercial products are prepared using fatty amines as reactive intermediates.

This report studies the Fatty Amine Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Fatty amine is any amine attached to a hydrocarbon chain of eight or more carbon atoms in length. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as water treatment, agro-chemicals, oilfield chemicals, textile chemistry, asphalt additives, anti-caking, etc.

At present, the production of fatty amine distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. China is the largest production country of fatty amine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The production of China took up about 38%, while Europe is about 22% and USA is about 19%.

Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Kao Chem, Global Amines and PandG Chem are the key suppliers in the global fatty amine market. Top five took up about 50% of the global market in 2015. And the production of Akzo Nobel occupied about 13% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Fatty Amine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1894.8 million US$ in 2024, from 1610.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fatty Amine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel

Solvay

Kao Chem

Global Amines

PandG Chem

Lonza

Evonik

Akema

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Indo Amines

NOF Group

Huntsman

Temix International

Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical

Daxiang Chem

Fusite

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Dachang Chem

Tenghui Oil Chem

Dafeng Bio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Primary Fatty Amine

Secondary Fatty Amine

Tertiary Fatty Amine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Textile Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Daily Chemical

Water Treatment

Others

