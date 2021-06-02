FCC Catalyst and Additives Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefin gases, and other products.

This report studies the FCC Catalyst and Additives Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

FCC catalyst and additives are used in production of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 70.97% of the FCC catalyst and additives market demand in vacuum gas oil production, 17.15% in residue production, and 11.88% in others in 2018. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst and additives. So, FCC catalyst and additives have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for FCC catalyst and additives are sodium silicate, kaolin, sodium aluminate and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of FCC catalyst and additives, and then impact the price of FCC catalyst and additives.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst and Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3184.7 million US$ in 2024, from 2856.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst and Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC CandC

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

Highlights of the Global FCC Catalyst and Additives report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the FCC Catalyst and Additives Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global FCC Catalyst and Additives market.

Chapter 1, to describe FCC Catalyst and Additives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of FCC Catalyst and Additives , with sales, revenue, and price of FCC Catalyst and Additives , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of FCC Catalyst and Additives for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, FCC Catalyst and Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FCC Catalyst and Additives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

